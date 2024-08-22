Cristiano Ronaldo's New Youtube Channel Breaks Records, Hits 10 Million Subscribers In Just A Day

LISBON: After breaking all possible records in the football field, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved an incredible milestone – this time off the field.

The footballing legend has plunged into the digital space by recently launching his own YouTube channel going by the name of UR Cristiano.

The Portuguese forward has shattered records by touching 10 million subscribers in just a day.

By doing so, Ronaldo broke the world record by becoming the first person to hit a million subscribers in merely a few hours of launching his YouTube channel.

The video-streaming platform gifted him the much sought-after “Golden Button” on achieving this amazing feat and Cristiano shared the unboxing video on X.