Cristiano Ronaldo's New Youtube Channel Breaks Records, Hits 10 Million Subscribers In Just A Day

LISBON: After breaking all possible records in the football field, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved an incredible milestone – this time off the field.
The footballing legend has plunged into the digital space by recently launching his own YouTube channel going by the name of UR Cristiano.
The Portuguese forward has shattered records by touching 10 million subscribers in just a day.
By doing so, Ronaldo broke the world record by becoming the first person to hit a million subscribers in merely a few hours of launching his YouTube channel.
The video-streaming platform gifted him the much sought-after “Golden Button” on achieving this amazing feat and Cristiano shared the unboxing video on X.
Ronaldo can be seen surprising his kids with the golden button in the clip that is all over social media.
Elated by their father's achievement, the kids can be seen jumping with joy after learning about the button.
Sharing the video on X, Ronaldo wrote, “A present for my family. Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!”
The viral video which has taken the internet by storm has garnered over 25 million views and has received numerous reactions as fans gathered to praise Ronaldo.
Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Their expressions are full of wonder and excitement.” Another fan commented, “You deserve every single moment of happiness man! Your discipline, work ethics, determination and mindset is out of this world. My GOAT.”
“Great job, Ronaldo! Congratulations on earning the YouTube Gold Button, and the kids are absolutely thrilled,” another fan reacted.
The 39-year-old Portuguese footballer has five Ballon d’Ors to his name and he currently plays for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.
Ronaldo has represented his country in international tournaments for over two decades and has played for elite football clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus throughout the course of his illustrious career.
He has an enormous presence on social media platforms, which is clearly evident from his 112.5 million followers on X, 636 million on Instagram, and 170 million on Facebook.
ALSO READ: Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announces international retirement
ALSO WATCH: