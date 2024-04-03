Crypt next to Marilyn Monroe sold for $195,000; Buyer says want to be next to her for ‘rest of my life’

A burial crypt next to Marilyn Monroe has been bought by a tech investor for $195,000. The one-space mausoleum at Pierce Brother Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles was auctioned off between March 28 and March 30.

Anthony Jabin, from Beverly Hills, as per Sky News, shared his dream of being next to Marilyn Monroe for the rest of his life.

“I’ve always dreamt of being next to Marilyn Monroe for the rest of my life, and I bought Hugh Hefner’s round bed and Marilyn Monroe’s bathing suit at Julien’s this weekend,” he said.

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner is also buried there. He purchased the crypt next to Monroe’s in 1992 and is buried there since his death at 91 in 2017.

In an auction titled “Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe,” Julien’s Auctions sold various items from both Monroe and Hefner. The marker on Monroe’s grave, which had to be replaced due to damage, sold for $88,900 at the auction.

Other notable items from the auction include a pink silk Pucci dress owned by Monroe, which sold for $325,000, and an Elizabeth Arden lipstick used by Monroe, which fetched $65,000, reported BBC.

As per reports, Hefner’s clothes, including his burgundy smoking jacket, slippers, pyjamas, and tobacco pipe, sold for a total of $13,000. A selection of contemporary artwork from the Playboy headquarters also sold for $127,000.

Monroe, who died at 36 in 1962, is best known for her roles in films like Some Like It Hot (1959), The Seven Year Itch (1955), and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953).

In a statement, David Goodman, chief executive of Julien’s Auctions, said, “Throughout our 20 years in the business, Julien’s has proudly represented the legacies of Hollywood’s biggest stars yet there is no one bigger and more enduring than Marilyn Monroe.”

“Her most glamorous and incandescent items were the top sellers at our three-day auction that sold a stunning and fascinating collection of artefacts from three American icons of the 20th century, Hugh Hefner, Marilyn Monroe and Playboy.”

There’s one very disturbing story surrounding the resting place of Monroe. The stunning star known as one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s and early 1960s continues to be fetishised after her death.

She is buried at the at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery. As per reports, buried in the crypt directly above Monroe’s is a businessman buried face down so could reportedly “lie on top of her”. The businessman Richard Poncher told his wife Elsie to bury him in that position. Talking to LA Times, Elise had revealed, “He said, ‘If I croak, if you don’t put me upside down over Marilyn, I’ll haunt you the rest of my life’.” (Agencies)

