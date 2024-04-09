Cyber complaint filed against trolls targeting Vijay Deverakonda

Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda’s team has filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Police in Madhapur, Hyderabad against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting the film The Family Star and the actor. Taking to X, a representative of Vijay wrote, “Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake IDs and users and assured due course. @CyberCrimeshyd #TheFamilyStar.”

The note was accompanied by a photo which showed the actor’s manager posing with police officials and holding the complaint in his hand. The impact of these online smear campaigns on The Family Star’s box office performance has been cited as a primary concern.

Despite the film’s lukewarm reception from critics and fans, producer Dil Raju expressed confidence in the movie’s appeal to family audiences. Speaking to TV9, Raju stated, “The family audience is loving the film, they’re enjoying the film. We have made a good film, everyone I meet is confused why the film is getting such negative reactions.”

He advocated for measures similar to those proposed in Kerala, suggesting a restriction on reviews during the initial days of a film’s release to mitigate the impact of unwarranted negativity on producers. He added, “I heard in Kerala they’re debating on curbing reviews the first few days of the film’s release. Something similar needs to happen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. People do understand how much it affects producers, it’s not okay to rub your opinion on others.”

“The Family Star” marks Vijay Deverakonda’s second collaboration with director Parasuram Petla following the success of the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. The film also features Mrunal Thakur. (Agencies)

