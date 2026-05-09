Daadi Ki Shaadi Review: Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor shine in heartfelt family entertainer

The film revolves around Kapil, who is navigating an arranged marriage setup when he meets Sadia Khateeb, his prospective match. Just when things begin to settle into a traditional roka, the situation takes an unexpected turn, Sadia’s daadi announces her own decision to get married, completely shifting the emotional and social dynamics of the family.

The story moves to Shimla, where the daadi (Neetu Kapoor) lives alone. Her two sons and daughter rush to Shimla after reading online about her decision to remarry at this age, especially as her phone is switched off, leaving them worried and unable to reach her.

Caught in the middle of this chaos is Kapil, who is deeply in love with Sadia Khateeb. Even after his own roka is called off under the belief that his union cannot continue if the daadi is remarrying, he chooses to stay connected to Sadia. He eventually joins the family’s chaotic mission, though with a very different intent: to stop the daadi’s wedding and salvage his own love story in the process.

What unfolds is a mix of emotional clashes, comedic misunderstandings, and generational conflict, eventually building towards a surprisingly heartfelt resolution that touches upon family, acceptance, and letting go.

Performances:

Neetu Kapoor is the undeniable anchor of the film, delivering a graceful yet fearless performance as the daadi. She brings warmth, dignity, and emotional unpredictability, making her character both endearing and impactful.

Kapil Sharma balances humour and emotion with ease. His performance feels natural, especially as his character transitions from a hopeful groom to someone emotionally entangled in a much larger family conflict. Sadia Khateeb lends quiet strength to her role, portraying confusion, affection, and emotional restraint with sincerity. She remains the emotional bridge between the chaotic family dynamics. The supporting cast, playing the daadi’s children, effectively drives the central conflict, bringing in frustration, humour, and generational resistance that fuels the narrative.

Direction and Writing:

The film stands out for its emotional clarity and grounded storytelling, leaning into relatable family dynamics and human reactions. The writing is on point and effective, allowing situations to unfold naturally rather than forcefully. Ashish R Mohan’s direction is confident and patient, often letting silence, reactions, and awkward family exchanges carry as much weight as dialogue. This gives the film its authenticity and emotional depth.

Music and Visuals:

The music complements the narrative without overwhelming it, subtly enhancing emotional and light-hearted moments. Visually, the film maintains a warm, accessible tone, making the world feel familiar and lived-in.

Verdict:

A heartfelt, well-crafted family entertainer that blends generational conflict, humour, and emotion into a cohesive experience. It works because of its sincerity and its ability to find humour within emotional chaos. 4 Stars (****) (ians)

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