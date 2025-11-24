David Harbour seen with rumoured girlfriend amid divorce controversy with Lily Allen

Stranger Things star David Harbour is making headlines again, and this time for dating rumours. The 50-year-old actor was spotted taking a cosy stroll in New York City with American model Morgan Cozzi. Amid the controversies related to his divorce from singer Lily Allen and alleged harassment accusations from Millie Bobby Brown, Harbour appears to be stepping back into the dating world. The viral photos first shared by DeuxMoi feature the actor walking side by side with the 29-year-old model, and they can be seen dressed warmly for the chilly NYC weather, with coffee in their hands. In the images, the duo appears to be relaxed, smiling, and chatting casually as they stroll through Manhattan.

Though there has been no confirmation from either side, fans are speculating that they are in a relationship. Soon after the photos surfaced, netizens flooded social media with heated comments. From the actor’s past infidelity rumours connected to his ex-wife Lily to his 21-year age difference from Cozzi, all kinds of points are being discussed on the internet. (Agencies)

