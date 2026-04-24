DC Studios Drops Chilling Clayface Teaser Ahead of 2026 Release

DC Studios surprised fans after sharing the teaser of Clayface, a character from DC Comics. One of the characters possessing several powers, including shapeshifting abilities, is one of the prominent enemies and allies of Batman. The drop of the teaser comes after a glimpse of the film was shown at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Clayface: teaser, release date and fans' reaction

In the teaser of Clayface, it showcases Matt Hagen, a rising Hollywood actor who is horribly mutilated by a gangster. To restore his career and his face, he undergoes a risky surgery that transfigures him into Clayface, who is made out of clay and can shape-shift into just about anything he can think of. There is one sneak peek, in which it shows the shadow of Matt transforming his arm into a giant spiked mace to bludgeon someone.

The entire clip also goes back and forth with a scene in which Matt's bloodied, bandaged face shows flashbacks of his life before. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23.

Fans took to the comment section to share their views, and one user wrote, "They don't need to release another trailer after this one. The tone, horror and mood have already caught my full intrigue, and I really hope this pulls off." Another user wrote, 'The body horror style for Clayface is genius, honestly. This could be excellent." "I am so glad that they are going full shape-shifting clay monster and not doing the typical live-action thing of only just giving him a malleable face.

Helmed by James Watkins, from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, it will be the third film in the DC Universe. Tom Rhys Harries will star as Matt Hagen, aka Clayface, alongside Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, among others.

Clayface is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States on October 23, 2026. It will be part of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

About Clayface

Clayface is a character who possesses clay-like bodies and shapeshifting abilities. Both a prominent enemy and ally of Batman, Clayface has appeared in various forms of non-comics media. (Agencies)

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