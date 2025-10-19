‘De De Pyaar De 2’: R Madhavan breaks silence about playing Ajay Devgn’s father-in-law

R Madhavan is popularly known for his charming personality and unique drama choices. He has made a special place in people’s hearts with films like “3 Idiots”, “Shaitaan” and others. Recently, R Madhavan spoke about his experience playing Ajay Devgn’s father-in-law in “De De Pyaar De 2”. He explained that playing the role was a new and somewhat challenging experience for him. Madhavan said that he had never played a father or father-in-law before, so he was initially quite nervous. At the trailer launch, he said, “I have never done a father’s role before and competing with Ajay, I was very nervous. I have seen other actors who are so busy when they come to the set but Ajay sir is always present on the set and dedicated. We have always felt connected.” Regarding the film’s sequel, R. Madhavan stated that he has no doubt about doing a sequel, provided the story is good.”I don’t mind sequels as long as there is a good script. I hope the film is liked by the audiences. We all believe we have made a good film.” At another recent event, when Madhavan was asked about his fitness and rumors of de-aging, he jokingly said, “They’ve all been accusing me of de-ageing, but I don’t think I have the budget for that. It hasn’t happened.” He explained that the secret to his fitness is hard work, discipline, and a healthy diet. (Agencies)

