Designers Isha Jajodia, Rimzim Dadu present striking collections at India Couture Week 2026

India Couture Week continues to celebrate the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. It showcased collections by designers Isha Jajodia and Rimzim Dadu on Sunday evening.

At the Taj Palace, New Delhi, ‘Roseroom’ by Isha Jajodia saw chantilly, corded and guipure laces layered against one another and then worked further by hand; applique set into the ground, florals built in three dimensions, transparencies anchored with pearls and Swarovski crystals.

The season also introduced clay to the House vocabulary, moulded by hand into floral motifs and sculptural detail and set into lace. Models took to the runway in corseted gowns, skirts, sarees, tailored jackets, tuxedos, and tulle skirts. Further, the palette opened in ivory and blush, further moving through emerald, teal, ruby, scarlet and gold.

Speaking on the same, ‘Roseroom’ founder and creative director Isha Jajodia shared, “This collection is about the woman who wears it. She has lived enough to know that softness is never weakness, that grace can be powerful, and that vulnerability and resilience can exist in the same breath,” as per a press release.

On the other hand, designer Rimzim Dadu unveiled ‘INLAE’, her latest couture collection, drawing inspiration from the precision of Mughal inlay work.

Drawing inspiration from centuries-old inlay traditions and traditional stone-setting techniques, ‘INLAE’ interpreted the craft practices through the language of contemporary fashion. The collection included Rimzim Dadu’s signature structured sarees, sculptural fringe skirts, cropped bandhgalas and tailored bombers.

The ongoing 19th edition of FDCI’s Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 is being held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. (ANI)

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