Dhanush calls himself an ‘outsider’; Internet reminds the ‘nepo kid’ of his filmy connections

Tamil actor Dhanush’s recent comment during an audio launch of his upcoming film “Raayan” has left many on the internet stumped. At the event, Dhanush called himself an ‘outsider’ while sharing a story about how he struggled and worked hard to buy a house at Poes Garden - a posh locality in Chennai, Tamil Nadu where the actor resides. Poes Garden is also the same area where superstar Rajinikanth lives and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late Jayalalitha had a home.

Dhanush’s comments left the internet in splits as they reminded him that he too hailed from a film family and was not an outsider.

Dhanush claimed at the event that there was a lot of chatter after he bought a house at Poes Garden. He said, “If I knew buying a house in Poes Garden would have become such a big topic of conversation, I would have simply got a small apartment. Should I not buy a house in Poes Garden? If I live on the street, should I stay there only?”

The actor then shared that when he was 16, he rode by the colony to see Rajinikanth’s house. He and his friend saw a group of people gathered there. “We were told, this is Jayalalithaa’s house. I stopped the bike and looked — on one side, there is Rajini sir’s house, on the other is Jayalalithaa Amma’s house. I thought to myself that one day, somehow, I want to buy at least a small house in a posh locality like Poes Garden. The Poes Garden house today is a gift to the 16-year-old Venkatesh Prabhu (his birth name).”

For those unaware, Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya for over a decade. The couple announced their separation a few years back. Not to mention, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja is a film director and producer.

While there is no doubt that Dhanush has worked hard to attain superstar status in Tamil cinema, the internet couldn’t help but remind the actor that he did not come from the streets as he claimed at the event.

One miffed person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “It’s funny when a Nepo Kid like #Dhanush is talking about starting from scratch. Like, damm your family has a cinema background and you access it easily with no talents at all during your first few movies.. And you talk about being in the streets? Do you know what is streets?”

Another X user pointed out that Dhanush’s father financed his first film when he was just 18 and he was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter by the time he was 20.

“What is this new level of idiocy from Dhanush?” they wrote, adding, “Why do these actors act as if they are something out of the ordinary? Wearing a simple dress and a Rudraksha doesn’t mean someone is simple and humble. The mindset is what matters! He is just aping his ex-father-in-law with these stories. It’s so similar to the Fiat story of Rajini.”

“The Mosy irritating part for me in Audio launch more than Dhanush speech that his kids have been given centre stage and the artist and technician of the movie are sidelined. Well he is a Nepo so he works in this way,” wrote a third user. Another person just shared a video of Dhanush’s speech and wrote, “#BanAudioLaunchEvents.”

One person said, “If you can find some inspiration from it get it, else ignore..Spreading hatred is the worst thing v are doing. Wt satisfaction are yu getting?”

Another chimed in, “Why are people hating on Dhanush’s speech? I actually found it inspiring tbh. I felt goosebumps.”

Dhanush’s directorial film “Raayan” will hit screens this Friday. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush in lead roles. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles. (Agencies)

