Dharmendra gives AI spin to image, transporting him back to his ‘lady killer’ days

Dharmendra may be counted among the ‘veteran’ Hindi cinema stars, but he has just shown that he’s very much ‘with-it’. In a recent Instagram post, Dharmendra gave an AI spin to an image he shared with his fans and followers.

In the image, a younger version of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, reminiscent of the days when he was famous for his macho good looks, can be seen lounging in a convertible car dressed in denim pants and jacket paired with a crisp white shirt. He did not share any caption for the picture.

Dharmendra, who was most recently seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, also shared a picture of his grandson Karan Deol, where he is smiling ear-to ear.

The 88-year-old star captioned it: “Love you Rock, for your new charisma looks. Jeete raho.”

Karan is the elder son of actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja. He made his acting debut in 2019 with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. Last year in June, Karan got married to his longtime lady love (and filmmaking legend Bimal Roy’s granddaughter) Drisha Acharya.

The reception was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, among many others. (IANS)

