'Dhurandhar 2' Sparks Political Debate: Atiq Ahmed's Story and Alleged ISI Connections

The recently released film ‘Dhurandhar 2’, which has sparked political reactions over its portrayal of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and alleged links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), continues to draw mixed responses from leaders across parties.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said that films often depict incidents from society and present them before the public, adding that he personally knew Atiq Ahmed from his time in Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Yadav said, “Films essentially portray incidents that take place in society and present them to the people. Since Atiq Ahmed was a Member of Parliament, he served in that role along with me. I have seen him in that capacity and I knew him quite well. If such a story is being depicted, it is appropriate. The film has been appreciated by the audience. Its tickets are even being sold in black, so my best wishes to the film’s director, producer and actors.”

However, Samajwadi Party MP, Rajeev Rai, criticised the film and alleged that political propaganda was behind such portrayals.

Rai told IANS, “The BJP has a propaganda machinery and advisors who keep getting films made based on their own imaginary narratives. They can say anything about anyone and add any links.”

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, adopted a cautious stance, saying he does not usually watch films but stressed that the responsibility ultimately lies with the Censor Board.

“I neither watch films nor like to watch them. However, times have changed. Now it is the responsibility of the Censor Board to take such decisions. If something is presented within the rules, I have nothing to say. But if someone who has faced judicial proceedings or action by the Home Ministry is portrayed in a certain manner, then it could amount to glorifying crime,” Kumar told IANS.

Another JD(U) leader, the party’s national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan, said it would be appropriate to comment only after watching the film.

“I have not seen the film. Films convey many things and a person has the right to express their views. However, it would be appropriate to comment on it only after watching the film,” he said. Shiv Sena spokesperson, Shaina NC, said the debate over whether the film is propaganda could continue, but emphasised that Bollywood’s primary role is entertainment.

“Whether it is a propaganda film or not can certainly be debated, but Bollywood’s job is to entertain people. From the perspective of entertainment, I don’t think there is any need to make statements that could create controversy or offend anyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said film-makers decide the content of movies based on what they believe will appeal to audiences.

“Look, the government does not make films. These actors and film-makers make them, and they produce films in a way they believe will run well and succeed,” he said. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Thrills Audiences, Declared a Must-Watch Sequel