Diana Penty reveals the most important quality of an actor

Actress Diana Penty, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Do You Wanna Partner’, spoke about how it’s imperative for a good actor to look beyond personal relationships with their co-actors, and deliver what’s required from them.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Do You Wanna Partner’, and said that though she had a great camaraderie with her co-star Tamannaah Bhatia while working on the show, she is quite clear in her head about her process which is detached from personal relationships.

The actress told IANS, “As a good actor, you’re supposed to either way, whether you get along with somebody, you don’t get along with what you bring to the screen and to the character should be independent of your personal equation. So, that is a basis of how good an actor or not you are. But in this case, I feel like we were also lucky that we got along and that it was just effortless off screen as well. So, it was much easier to bring that energy on screen and into all the scenes”. (IANS)

