Did Jennifer Aniston just make her romance Instagram official?

Jennifer Aniston appears to have taken her se cret romance to Instagram. The ‘Friends’ star recently shared a string of pictures from her summer outings, filled with friendship moments and more. Among them was a picture of a mystery man, with his head turned toward the sunset over the ocean. While Aniston refrained from revealing his identity, fans were convinced about the peek into her romance with Jim Curtis, an author and life coach.

“Thank you summer,” the actor wrote in the caption. Eagle-eyed fans quickly grabbed the moment to tease Aniston about the soft launch of her relationship. One wrote, “You think we wouldn’t notice photo number 17???” while another added, “The soft launch.” “Oh hello 17 pic,” a fan gushed. Other pictures in the post showed the actor hanging with longtime friends Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Sandra Bullock, and Sean Hayes, among others. Aniston’s post came on the heels of Jim Curtis’s own summer series post. He shared pictures capturing moments with friends, nature, and of course, “sunsets.”

The post also received a thumbs up from the ‘We’re The Millers’ actor. Aniston and Curtis’s relationship started making headlines in July this year, when the duo were pictured on Spain’s Mallorca Island, as per Page Six. They even went for a double date with Courteney Cox and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in August, followed by the most recent outing in New York City. (ANI)

Also Read: Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh

Also Watch: