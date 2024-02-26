Difference Between Miss World And Miss Universe: Exploring The Contrasts

Celebrated on a global stage, the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants captivate audiences worldwide with their dazzling displays of beauty, grace, and talent. But beyond the glittering crowns and glamorous gowns lies a world of differences between these two iconic competitions.
In this article, we delve into the distinct realms of Miss World and Miss Universe, exploring their unique histories, judging criteria, and overarching missions.
Read below to know the difference between Miss World and Miss Universe-
Miss World: Founded in 1951 by Eric Morley in the United Kingdom. After his death in 2000, his wife, Julia Morley, has co-chaired the event. It is the oldest surviving major international beauty pageant.
Miss Universe: Founded in 1952 in the United States, the former U.S President Donald Trump was a co-owner of the rights to the pageant from 1996. It was later acquired by IMG in 2015. The current owner of Miss Universe is Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a Thai business tycoon and a transgender activist.
Miss World: Headquartered in London, it is run by Miss World Limited. Julioa Morley is the current president of the Miss World contest.
Miss Universe: Based in New York City and Bangkok, it is currently owned by Thai JNK Global Group. Paula Shugart is the president of the organisation.
Miss World: A major difference between Miss World and Miss Universe are their primary focus. Miss World focuses on “Beauty with a Purpose.” Contestants are judged not only on their physical beauty but also on their intelligence, talent, philanthropy, and commitment to social causes.
Miss Universe: Emphasizes to create and provide a safe space for women to hold open conversations and drive impact personally, professionally and philanthropically. It celebrates the union of different cultures and religious backgrounds. The primary focus is on inclusivity of physical appearance, confidence, and poise.
Miss World: Crowned in 1951, the first winner of Miss World is Kiki Hakansson of Sweden.
Miss Universe: Crowned in 1952, the first winner of Miss Universe is Armi Kuusela of Finland.
Miss World:
The first Miss World from India was Reita Faria in 1966.
Aishwarya Rai in 1994.
Diana Hayden in 1997.
Yukta Mookhey in 1999.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2000.
Manushi Chillar in 2017.
Miss Universe:
The first Miss Universe from India was Sushmita Sen in 1994.
Lara Dutta in 2000.
Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.
Miss World: Contestant’s aim should align with the objective of the organisation which majorly stands out for its social commitment. Contestants must be between 17 and 24 years of age.
Miss Universe: Candidates should be at par with the organisation’s concept which focuses on inclusivity and women empowerment. To qualify for the pageant, one must be between 18 and 27 years old.