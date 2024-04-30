Diljit Dosanjh makes history!; Performs at a sold-out show in Vancouver’s arena

Diljit Dosanjh is on a roll! The crooner, who is currently basking in the success of his Netflix movie Chamkila, has given an unforgettable performance at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium, solidifying his place at a global level.

The singer has kicked off his Dil-Luminati Tour, and with his performance in Vancouver, he has managed to script history by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi show outside India. Dosanjh enthralled over 54,000 fans with his electrifying performance in BC Place Stadium.

Adding to this, Diljit was the first Punjabi singer to headline a concert at the Vancouver-based arena.

On Sunday (April 28), Dosanjh shared a few stills and a clip from his mind-blowing show last night. Sharing the photos, the ‘’Lover’’ singer wrote in the caption, “History Has Been Written. BC Place Stadium ? Sold Out Dil-luminati Tour.’’

In the carousel of photos, one picture showed the singer rocking a black kurta, Tamba (traditional dress for Punjabi men), and gloves with a turban. Another photo of the set showed Diljit softly kissing a boy on the stage.

The video showed a sweet interaction between Diljit with the stadium’s general manager, as they honoured the singer with a framed picture of his performance. (Agencies)

