Diljit Dosanjh welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on stage

Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts across the world with his music and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn’t resist him. Trudeau made an appearance at the Rogers Centre in Toronto where Diljit was due to perform. Posting about the prime minister paying a visit, Diljit wrote on his Instagram, “Diversity is CA’s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

Diljit shared a video of Trudeau at the venue where the prime minister can be seen shaking hands with the Punjabi singer. He then greeted his dance crew amid chants of “Trudeau, Trudeau”, who then himself started chanting “Diljit, Diljit” Trudeau also returned the love, sharing pictures of him at the Rogers Centre. He wrote, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show.” He hailed Diljit for selling out stadiums in Canada.

“Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power.” Notably, nearly 50,000 people attended Diljit’s concert at the Rogers Centre on Saturday. The latest show was part of his Dil-Luminati tour which ended in Toronto.

The tour started in April from Vancouver where over 50,000 people attended his show. The Dil-Luminati tour recently took him to Los Angeles as well.

Earlier, Diljit performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his tour. He performed his hit songs GOAT and Born To Shine on the popular night-time show.

Diljit also became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year and his performance was widely appreciated. (Agencies)

