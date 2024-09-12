Diljit Dosanjh’s Indian fans go crazy! 100,000 tickets get sold out in 15 minutes

Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts all over the world and after performing at sold out shows in Canada and ready to surprise fans in the UK this September, the Punjabi singer will make a quick stop in his home country for a show as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour this October.

As pre-sales opened for the Dil-Luminati Tour in India, fans glued themselves to their screens. Reports suggest that his pre-sales were a massive hit and all tickets were sold out within two minutes of them flashing on the website. Diljit Dosanjh managed to sell 1 lakh tickets in 15 minutes during the pre-sales. The pre-sales are exclusively for HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders. They got access to the tickets 48 hours before the rest of the public with an additional 10 percent discount.

The cheapest ticket for the concert was priced at Rs 1499 when the ticket windows opened at 12pm. These were for the Silver (seated) area. An early bird discount also meant Gold (standing) area tickets selling for Rs 3999. However, these were sold out within minutes of the portal’s opening.

When users logged in ten minutes later, the cheapest ticket prices rose to Rs 1999 for the same Silver (Seating) area. Similarly, the Gold area tickets were selling for Rs 4999 (Phase 1), and Rs 5999 for phase 2. The actual sales will begin on September 12 at 1pm.

The Diljit Dosanjh tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Post performing in Delhi, Diljit will make his way to cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Excited to perform in India, Diljit shared a note which made its way via the team of Saregama. They said (on his behalf), “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together – I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!” (Agencies)

Also Read: INDI or INDIA alliance: Rahul’s conversation with student in US lights up social media

Also Watch;