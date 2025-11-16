Dining with the Kapoors: The ‘first family of India cinema’ revisit the legacy of Raj Kapoor

The much-awaited trailer for 'Dining with the Kapoors', a heartwarming journey with one of the most cherished Bollywood families, has finally arrived.

On Saturday, Netflix dropped the warm, hilarious, and candid trailer of the show, offering a mix of nostalgia, laughter, dinner gossips, and reflections on Raj Kapoor's rich cinematic legacy.

As "India's first family of Indian cinema" says, "It's Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. He loved his birthdays. Those grand Bollywood parties that everybody spoke about, but it was just different."

The trailer opens with glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others arriving for the "grand lunch".

"Funny, loving, united. They're very fond of eating. They love to laugh, too," Kareena says in the trailer. It further takes viewers inside the chaotic, fun side of the family as they come together in the kitchen as well as for an epic lunch, revisiting fond memories of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

The trailer also features a rare glimpse of the cinematic icon, sharing adorable moments with the family. "Somebody is remembering me," the late Raj Kapoor ironically says in one clip.

The gathering also features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and more, promising a never-before-seen celebration of Raj Kapoor's legacy.

Created by Armaan Jain, directed by Smriti Mundhra, and produced by Aavashyak Media, 'Dining with the Kapoors' has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style. 'Dining with the Kapoors' is set to premiere on November 21 on Netflix. (ANI)

Also Read: Selena Gomez talks about her dreamy marriage with Benny Blanco