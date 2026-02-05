Disney announces Josh D’Amaro as next CEO

The Walt Disney Company announced on Tuesday that Josh D’Amaro, who oversees its theme parks division, will take over as chief executive when Bob Iger steps down in March.

D’Amaro, age 54, is set to take the position on March 18 after receiving unanimous approval from the board, the company announced. He will succeed Iger, who has guided Disney for nearly 20 years during two different terms.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand,” said board chairman James Gorman.

The 28-year Disney veteran oversees the company’s largest business segment, which generated $36 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025 and employs 185,000 people worldwide across 12 theme parks and 57 resort hotels.

D’Amaro has led major expansions, including “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” and plans for a new park in Abu Dhabi, as well as Disney’s partnership with Epic Games on Fortnite integration.

He also spearheaded plans to expand Disney’s fleet of cruise ships from 7 to 13.

Iger praised D’Amaro’s “instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences.”

In a concurrent move, Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, was named president and chief creative officer, a new role in which she will report directly to D’Amaro and oversee creative output across the company. (Agencies)

