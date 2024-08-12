Disney announces Moana 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash and more for D23

Disney unveiled a handful of surprises for moviegoers out there. In a three-hour presentation, the studio delivered back-to-back trailers, first looks, and big announcements of the movies that no one saw coming. While the big reveals were enough to dominate the night, it was the star appearances and entertaining performances that made the night truly memorable. During the ultimate fan event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Disney’s world, along with its subsidiaries, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and others, came forward to reveal what they have in store for their millions of fans. At the three-day event, many studios unveiled a lineup of first looks, trailers, big reveals and more. (Agencies)

