Disney releases trailer for classic tale reimagined with Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot

The first trailer for Disney’s “Snow White” is finally out. “Snow White” was set to open in March this year but work on the film had to be paused because of the dual Hollywood strikes. The SAG-AFTRA strike pushed the film and it is now slated to release on March 21, 2025. “Snow White” will see Rachel Zegler take on the leading role. The film will have Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The announcement and trailer release took place at D23 Disney announcement.

The film has Marc Web of the fame “Amazing Spider-Man”. It will have a lot of songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

As for the story, the “Snow White” film will come almost 90 years after “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, which premiered in 1937 and became a cornerstone of the Disney empire. This is not the first time that “Snow White” will take to the big screen after 1937 but a lot of money is riding on this project. Since 1937 there have been variations of the story like Lily Colins’ “Mirror, Mirror” to “Snow White and the Hunstman”, starring Kristen Stewart.

Disney has several other live-action movies in its pipeline. In addition to “Snow White” in 2025, there is “Mufasa: The Lion King”, which will be released in the Christmas Day weekend on December 20.

The last live-action feature from Disney was “The Little Mermaid”. The film was able to get a decent opening at the box office. It brought in $569.6 million. (Agencies)

Also Read: Australian PM Anthony Albanese takes selfie with Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar

Also watch: