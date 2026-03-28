Disney's Potential Exit from OpenAI Investment Sparks Industry Reactions

American multinational media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney, which had earlier taken everyone by surprise for the deal with a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI and allowing users to make videos and more. With so much hype around the investment, reports have surfaced that the company might have backed out from it.

According to a report by Reuters, the Walt Disney Company was investing $1 billion in OpenAI and will let the startup use characters from the Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel franchises in its Sora AI video generator, a crucial deal that could reshape how Hollywood makes content.

Sora, the AI video-generating app from OpenAI, is closing down, as it announced on social media. The statement read, “We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work.”

However, the shutdown announcement drew sharp reactions. One user wrote, “We will dance on your grave and sing songs of your demise.” Another user wrote, “Why are people happy about this, please?” “The community built around Sora was real, and the work people made was genuinely impressive. Hope the API lives on- the creative potential was only getting started.” “I see this as great news! “Less AI slop content!”, wrote the third user.

The main reason for shutting down might be because of reports of Disney exiting the investment deal it had with Sam Altman’s company. (Agencies)

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' to Unveil Untold Stories of RSS in Cinemas on May 15