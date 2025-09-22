Do celebrities work out on an empty stomach?

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has guided actors like John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane, and Shilpa Shetty through their remarkable fitness journeys, recently addressed a widely debated fitness question: Does exercising on an empty stomach really help burn fat faster?

In a detailed Instagram post, Vinod shared his insights, breaking down two popular schools of thought about pre-workout and post-workout nutrition.

According to Channa, professional bodybuilders typically follow the first theory, having a pre-workout meal for energy, which helps them lift heavier weights and improve performance, and a post-workout meal for faster recovery. This combination accelerates results by fueling the body before exercise and repairing muscles after.

The second theory, often followed by people with higher body fat or sedentary lifestyles, suggests that working out on an empty stomach automatically leads to fat burning. Vinod cautioned against this misconception, clarifying that fat loss doesn’t begin instantly when exercising without food.

When does fat burning actually start?

Vinod explained that the body usually begins to burn fat after more than an hour of sustained activity, once the body temperature rises significantly. “Fat melts only when you work out for longer durations,” he said, adding that the decision to exercise on an empty stomach or after a meal should always depend on one’s lifestyle, goals, and energy levels.

He summed it up in his caption: “Should you work out on an empty stomach? Fasted workouts are not a shortcut to fat loss- they can even drain your energy if not done mindfully.”

Simple moves to strengthen the body

In another video, Vinod also highlighted how modern lifestyles are weakening core and joint health. He pointed out that simple natural movements like squatting, sitting cross-legged, and agility drills are often missing from daily routines, leading to reduced lower body strength.

He noted that constant sitting at a 90-degree angle compromises the ankles, knees, hips, and core. “Even a simple one-hour walk daily can help maintain joint health and overall strength,” Vinod advised, recommending traditional Indian practices like eating while squatting to naturally engage multiple muscle groups. (Agencies)

