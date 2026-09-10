‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ Trailer: Ajay Devgn Faces New Threat from Jaideep Ahlawat

The wait for 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' is finally over. The trailer of the much-awaited final chapter in the popular thriller franchise has been released, bringing Ajay Devgn back as the iconic Vijay Salgaonkar, who now faces a determined new adversary played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer, unveiled in Goa on Wednesday, picks up from where 'Drishyam 2' left off, while taking the story in a new direction with a fresh plot and an entirely new screenplay. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

The Salgaonkar family has always stood together and Vijay has repeatedly managed to stay ahead. However, the latest chapter introduces a formidable new challenge in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays SP Crime Branch, Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Tomar takes charge of the seemingly impossible case and is determined to uncover the truth that Vijay has managed to conceal for years. However, Vijay is determined to save his family.

As the investigation intensifies, old secrets resurface and unanswered questions begin closing in on the Salgaonkar family.

The trailer also sees the return of Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, while Prakash Raj adds another layer of tension to the unfolding story. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the ensemble cast. (ANI)

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