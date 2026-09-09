‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ Trailer Out Today, Ajay Devgn Confirms

The wait for Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' is set to get more exciting as the makers have announced that the trailer of the much-awaited crime thriller franchise will be released on Wednesday.

Devgn officially confirmed the trailer release date through a post on X, "Jo kahaani 2 October se shuru hui thi… woh khatam bhi 2 October ko hogi" (The story that began on October 2… will also end on October 2), Ajay wrote.

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in 'Drishyam The Conclusion,' which will hit theatres on October 2, 2026. The film will serve as the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, which has kept audiences hooked with its twists, secrets and Vijay's carefully planned moves. The trailer announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat, with all three actors seen looking intensely at the camera.

'Drishyam The Conclusion' is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak is directing the film and has also co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Ajay Devgn will return as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu will reprise her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran will return as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor is also said to be joining the returning cast.

The story of the franchise follows Vijay, a simple family man from Goa, who uses his intelligence to protect his family after a murder changes their lives.

The Hindi franchise began in 2015 with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam,' which was a remake of the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.

The second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 and continued Vijay's story.'Drishyam The Conclusion' is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2. (ANI)

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