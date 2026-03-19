Dune Part Three Teaser: Timothee Chalamet Faces Unavoidable War in Epic Finale

The first official teaser of Dune Part Three was unveiled on Monday. Director Denis Villeneuve takes you to Arrakis one last time for an epic finale. Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides as he sees that he can no longer escape war, even as he prepares for a new beginning with Chani (Zendaya).

The third instalment of Dune takes place 17 years after Dune: Part Two. Paul is now the emperor who must lead his people, and he must do so with power and force. He must lead by example and fight the war which he can no longer escape. The teaser opens with Paul and Chani in flashback, discussing baby names. “If we have a girl, what should we name her?” she asks. “Her name should be Ghanima. She would need to be strong like her mother,” Paul replies. He then asks, “What if it’s a boy?” She replies, “I would name him Leto, so he would have the wisdom of his grandfather.”

The teaser then gives a sneak peek at the high-stakes that await Paul even as he continues battling his inner thoughts. “War feeds on itself,” Paul says in voiceover. “The more I fight, the more our enemies fight back.” Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul’s mother, then reminds him that his father did not start the war. (Agencies)

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