Dune: Prophecy releases first teaser after announcing Tabu as cast member

Putting an end to the years-long wait, the first trailer of “Dune: Prophecy” is here. Set thousands of years before the events of Dune, this new sci-fi series is inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson’s novel ‘’Sisterhood of Dune’’. For Indian fans, the exciting part is that actress Tabu is part of the show. The prolific star has joined the show in a recurring role of Sister Francesca, according to Variety.

The short teaser starts with the voice-over informing that the series is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atredis and when the sisterhood was not known as Bene Gesserit. In the clip, we see intriguing footage as we are introduced to the world of when strong sisterhood influences big decisions of the throne. In the series, Emily Watson and Olivia Williams star as the Harkonnen sisters, who establish the foundation of the Bene Gesserit, the sisterhood that Paul’s mother Lady Jessica (Rebbecca Ferguson) is part of.

The official logline states, “From the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Apart from Olvia and Emily, the cast of the series includes Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin among others. No premiere date has been announced. However, the expected release is in the fall of 2024.

Officially announced in 2019 under the title “Dune: The Sisterhood”, the series has long been in the making with a creative changes break in 2023. Production began in November 2022 with a halt in February 2023. Anna Foerster has executive produced and directed multiple episodes of the show. Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer.

The series is coming after the tremendous success of the two Dune movies, with the second part released in March 2024. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the movie has grossed over $1.1 billion. (Agencies)

