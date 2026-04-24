Dwayne Johnson Showcases New Lead in Live-Action Moana

Dwayne Johnson has given a sneak peek into the world of the live-action “Moana,” which will feature newbie Catherine Laga'aia in the title role. The Hollywood star credits the film for bringing people from all over the world closer to the Polynesian culture, traditions, and heritage.

Moana is the live-action adaptation of Disney Animation's 2016 film and the third installment in the Moana franchise. It is directed by Thomas Kail in his feature directorial debut.

Johnson shared a glimpse from the CinemaCon, where he spoke about the film and Laga'aia. He posted a video on Instagram, where he is heard saying: “It is my privilege to bring live-action Moana to theaters this summer. Younger generation of Polynesian young girls, young boys, just Polynesian people like, that's us.”

“That's us up there on that big screen. Thanks to Moana, we have had the privilege of bringing people from all over the world closer to our culture, our traditions, and our heritage.”

“That's why revisiting this story in a live-action way, I feel, is so important. And it's brilliant beings. And it's flesh, and it's blood. And it's Moana.”

At CinemaCon, Johnson revealed that the character of Maui was deeply inspired by his grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia.

“This is my grandfather, and he inspired the character of Maui. I'm going to hold this up, and I bet you the cameras can zoom in. I love you too. Thank you for saying that, I appreciate it. That's my family over there, guys. Every word, every, you're welcome,” he said as he showcased the picture of his grandfather.

Johnson then went on to introduce the “hero” of his story and said she “is not a princess”.

“She is a warrior who is empowered and supported by this demigod known as Maui. All men, of all ages, we should empower and support and champion already. That's what real masculinity looks like. Please welcome your rising star, my friend, and our Moana, Catherine.”

Laga'aia sad that she can't believe I get this experience. “I'm thrilled for audiences who are going to see the movie in theaters this July.”

In the caption section, Johnson wrote: “In MOANA there’s family values, ethos and work ethic that all cultures (earth emoji) resonate with - and bringing the world closer to our Polynesian culture has become the best part of this journey.”

“I got the coolest job in the world for our upcoming MOANA world tour, as I get to introduce you to the hero of our story @catherinelagaaia. Not a princess, but a warrior. I’m just the demigod dude who runs around yelling CHEE HOOO, with a Mini-Maui tattoo that comes alive. Whatevs

We’ll see you on tour.” (IANS)

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