Eight years after filing for divorce, Angelina and Brad’s legal battle is far from over

Fans all over the world were left heartbroken when Hollywood’s power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in 2016. The couple has since then been embroiled in a nasty legal fight which has led to a lot of mudslinging from both sides.

Eight years on, the couple will finally settle their divorce but creases in their settlement are yet to be eased out.

Sources close to the situation reveal that despite progress and children’s involvement, there are still sticking points, and much to the surprise of many the divorce is “not done yet.”

The high-profile divorces seem far from over despite a painful family rift. “Both sides are still talking,” a source close to the matter told People on May 10, stressing that the couple is slowly approaching their final divorce settlements, “but it’s not done yet.”

The divorce was originally filed by Jolie in 2016 but the former couple have not been able to agree on various issues. The couple shares six kids, including Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne 15. Over the past 8 years, many have accused Jolie of distancing the children from Brad. Four of them have already dropped Pitt from their last name, subtly indicating their chosen side in the legal tussle.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were declared legally single in 2019 their divorce is yet to be finalised.

The couple, among other things, have disagreed over the custody of their children. In fact, Jolie and Pitt have not been able to settle any of the matters so far.

The 2012 incident on a private jet where Jolie accused Pitt of attacking her in front of kids in an inebriated state still affects their situation and increases the complexities in the case.

Moreover, the argument about Château Miraval, the French vineyard they jointly owned and where they got married, is getting nastier with each passing trial.

Recently a source revealed that Pitt, 60, has no contact with his adult kids and only meets his younger kids thanks to a visitation agreement given by the court.

“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source told People.

Earlier this year, Pitt’s daughter Shiloh filed for a legal name change after turning 18, and sources revealed that the actor was ‘hurt’ by this move. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” the insider said, “but he’s still happy with Ines (de Ramon).” Pitt is reportedly dating Ramon since the beginning of 2023. The couple made their relationship public recently at the Grand Prix where they were seen holding hands. (Agencies)

