‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ first review out

Bollywood star Harshvardhan Rane is making a comeback to theatres with his latest film, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, while basking in the success of the “Sanam Teri Kasam” re-release. Alongside Harshvardhan, Sonam Bajwa plays the female protagonist in this hardcore romance drama. Milap Zaveri directed film “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” is expected to hit the theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali festivities, and will compete alongside Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma. The movie promises a blend of romance, drama, and emotions that will keep fans engaged.

The countdown to “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, which is scheduled to premiere in theatres on October 21, has begun. The buzz has increased since the initial review of the movie went viral on social media, and fan excitement is already at an all-time high.

Audience interest and expectation are stoked by early reviews that highlight the film’s plot and outstanding performances. Fans are eager to see Harshvardhan and Sonam’s dazzling chemistry on screen as they share the screen for the first time.

A reviewer praised the film and wrote, “A film straight from the heart - a blend of love, pain, and obsession that leaves a lasting mark. #HarshvardhanRane delivers a deeply intense performance, while #SonamBajwa shines with grace and emotion. The music already had people hooked - every track adds soul to the story. A few slow moments and familiar tropes hold it back slightly, but the emotional core stays strong. Director #MilapZaveri brings back the old-school romance vibe with modern intensity.” He added, “Final word: “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” is for true romantics who believe in passion that burns beyond logic.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Megha Ray reveals 'Diwali is about light, not just around us, but within us'