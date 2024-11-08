Ektaa Kapoor reacts to claims of consulting PM Modi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Ektaa Kapoor has recently responded to claims suggesting whether she consulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her upcoming project, “The Sabarmati Report.”

At the trailer launch of her much-anticipated project, Ektaa was asked a pointed question about whether the team had consulted Prime Minister Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident depicted in the film. The producer clarified, “I am not associated with any wing. The only wing here is the wing of truth, and it’s the flight of that wing.”

Moreover, Kapoor stated that “The Sabarmati Report” seeks to explore the origins of the event, a perspective that has not been widely covered, while still respecting and not overshadowing other important aspects.

The trailer of the film was released on November 6 on social media. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, the film’s lead actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “History is the witness, whether it is country or human, it takes care of it only after falling. No matter how long the period of lie is, only truth changes it! #TheSabarmatiReportTrailer out now. #TheSabarmatiReport in cinemas on 15th Nov.”

The trailer provides a compelling glimpse into the tragic incident aboard the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In The Sabarmati Report, both Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey portray reporters. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, also stars television actress Ridhi Dogra in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. It will release in theatres on November 15, 2024. (IANS)

