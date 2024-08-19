Emmy-nominated actor Elizabeth Debicki says ‘The Crown’ “ended in the right place”

Emmy-nominated actor Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the last two seasons of the series ‘The Crown’, feels that the show ended at the right place and there was no need for another season, reported People. “I think it ended in the right place, really,” said Debicki, adding, “I think it respected its own cycle in a way.”

“It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from creator Peter Morgan as well, that it understood its end in a way. It's very delicate, I think,” she shared. The Crown is a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan. Debicki continued, “He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don't really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly.”

Debicki portrayed the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William in the last two seasons of 'The Crown', which revolves around Princess Diana's final days before her fatal car crash in August 1997. “I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done,” she said about season 6. “I think everybody's performance in this season is really kind of magnificent. I know I'm biased because it's my show, but I think everyone did really incredible work,” she added. “There are moments where The Crown is very aware of what it is. It's not trying to hide the fact that it's a drama and that it's a TV drama,” said Debicki. “So I like that I sort of self-awareness and using devices like that. It just really appeals to me from a kind of dramaturgy standpoint, but also as an audience,” she shared.

Debicki has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama at the 2024 Emmys on September 15th for her role in The Crown.

She competed against Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Holland Taylor (The Morning Show), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show), and Karen Pittman.While talking about the series' 18 Emmy nominations, Debicki commented, “I was so thrilled that so many of us have been nominated. That just feels like the cherry on the cake, really, of such a nice thing.” “The show's been running for a long time, and my cast and I have been kind of on this ride for nearly three years in a way, in terms of prep and then shooting and press, and so it's just a lovely end to a long and beautiful -- but sometimes really challenging -- chapter as actors,” she added, reported People. All six seasons of 'The Crown' are streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

