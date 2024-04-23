Emmy winner Salma Hayek brings old Hollywood glamour

Emmy winner Salma Hayek had a blast at her friend Victoria Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday. Sharing glimpses from the fun bash, the diva penned a loved-up note on Instagram for the fashion designer. Other than Salma, her husband François-Henri Pinault, Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, Mel B and other members of the Beckham crew attended the birthday bash in their best sartorial picks.

While sharing the photos, Salma wrote, “So honoured to be a part of the great @VictoriaBeckham’s super fun birthday celebration with her close friends and family. Even though my feet are sore from dancing, it was such a special and unforgettable and fun night. (sic)”

Looking gorgeous as ever, Salma donned an emerald green dress at the bash. For her hairdo, she opted for a sleek bun. To accessorise, she opted for diamond-studded earrings, an emerald necklace and chunky matching rings. Victoria, on the other hand, wore a sheer mint gown for the special event.

The party was held at Oswald’s in London on April 20. The highlight of the bash was Spice Girls reunion as Victoria, Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Melanie “Mel B” Brown danced on their 1997 single “Stop”.

To mark her 50th birthday, Victoria wrote on Instagram, “As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves.” (Agencies)

