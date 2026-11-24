Actor Emraan Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya reunited after 21 years on the television show Indian Idol Legends Return, where they reflected on their long-standing association and discussed their upcoming film, Gunmaster G9.

Emraan expressed his excitement about returning to the Indian Idol stage, saying, "Main ek hi cheez kehna chahunga, baaki shows ek taraf aur Indian Idol ek taraf" (All other shows are in one league, and Indian Idol is in a league of its own).

Recalling their 21-year journey, Emraan said films, songs and even they had changed over the years, but the audience's love remained unchanged. He also credited Himesh for the musical success of their films, saying the composer deserved all the credit for the songs, while he was simply asked to lip-sync.

Himesh, in turn, praised Emraan's ability to complement music through his performances. He said the actor could carry songs just as effortlessly as he carried his roles, adding that his music never failed, irrespective of who composed or sang it.

The composer also recalled the success of Awarapan and Gunmaster G9, highlighting the positive response to his recently released song 'Afsana'.

The reunion comes ahead of the theatrical release of Gunmaster G9, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 27. (IANS)