Emraan Hashmi opens up on his evolving character as 'Showtime' episodes are back

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who plays Raghu Khanna in the streaming series ‘Showtime’, has shared that this time around, his character will become more like his on-screen father.

Raghu Khanna, a film producer, didn’t like certain traits of his late father, but is becoming exactly the same. Call it the nature of showbiz or genes.

Earlier, the audience saw the brutal and ruthless side of Raghu Khanna in the show. However, the unseen side of Raghu awaits the audience in the new season.

“Even though on the face Raghu seems like a brash guy, he has a vulnerable and softer side to him. It comes from a certain vulnerability of his past, of certain dysfunctionalities in the family that he is not able to connect with his father and is always trying to rise up to the moment and prove something to his father. At the same time, he doesn't respect him much because of the dysfunctional relationship of his father and mother. He has always been a vulnerable kid, the only thing in life on which he has some sense of control is the work that he does and the films, and he's very good at it,” Emraan informed.

“However, that vulnerability is something that he always carries with him. It was something that I worked on in the first half also. The audience will probably see it in very few places but over here, I think it's there in the construct of the scenes.

All episodes of ‘Showtime’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 12. (IANS)

Also Read: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman reveals Rohit Sharma is his favourite Indian cricketer

Also Watch: