Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

A money laundering case has been filed against Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, for allegedly using snake venom at his parties.

The Enforcement Directorate has taken action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Noida police against Elvish Yadav and others involved in the snake venom case.

The Enforcement Directorate will probe the alleged financial transactions associated with the supply of snake venom at various locations including big hotels, clubs, resorts, and farmhouses in Delhi-NCR. Elvish will be soon questioned by the ED.

In November last year, the PFA organization filed an FIR against six people including Elvish. The FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida’s Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

He was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest.

Later, the police arrested two more suspects in the case who were identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana and said to be known to Elvish.

On April 6, the Noida police filed a chargesheet against popular YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organizing rave parties. The 1200-page chargesheet stated that Elvish was in touch with snake charmers and that a poisonous snake and 20 millilitres of venom from the Krait species were also recovered from the location. (ANI)

Also Read: Noida Police files chargesheet against YouTuber Elvish Yadav (sentinelassam.com)