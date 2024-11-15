Entertainment: Musician Elton John reveals he has been on a strict diet

Musician Elton John is extremely strict about his food choices. Elton, who was diagnosed with Type II diabetes in the early 2000s, recently revealed the foods he loves but must avoid due to his strict diet, E! Online reported.

“I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon...As long as you’re sensible about it, it doesn’t shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can’t have any ice cream,” he said on the episode of Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast.

But it isn’t just the traditional desserts the EGOT (Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony) winner—who shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with husband David Furnish—desperately wants to eat again. He also said “food is incredible in the South.”

“I like all sorts of things that aren’t good for me,” Elton continued. “Fried chicken, donuts. If I had a death row meal, it wouldn’t contain anything except sweets, because I can’t eat them now. So, I’d have ice cream, donuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble, blah blah blah.”

Earlier he used to combine his diet with a set work schedule to keep a routine while on tour.

“I would get to the venue at three o’clock,” he explained. “I’ve got to sleep till 5:30. And then I have my dinner. I would eat at probably 5:30.”

As for what his pre-show meal contained? The “I’m Still Standing” singer stuck to the basics.

“It would be probably a little steak and some vegetables,” Elton explained. “Just some protein and some vegetables because you can’t go on stage when [you feel like] you’ll fall out. It’s very unpleasant. That would be it. It was a ritual.” After his meal, he would keep it simple before the show, adding, “I faff around getting ready and then that’s it.” (ANI)

