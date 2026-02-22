Eric Dane shares emotional final advice to daughters in Netflix’s posthumous interview series

In an emotional final public message, actor Eric Dane addressed his two daughters with words of resilience and love in Netflix’s posthumous interview series ‘Famous Last Words’, days after his death at 53 following a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis 10 months ago. He died on Thursday with his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane, by his side. Best known as the charismatic McSteamy on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and for his emotionally layered portrayal of Cal Jacobs in ‘Euphoria’, Dane participated in the long-form interview series months before his passing.

His episode, released on Netflix on Friday, features an intimate conversation filmed in November with television writer Brad Falchuk.

Recalling family trips to Santa Monica, Hawaii and Mexico, Dane reflected on time spent by the ocean. He then shared four lessons drawn from his experience with the degenerative disease.

His first message urged living fully in the present. Admitting he once spent too much time “wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame and doubt,” Dane said ALS forced him to stop replaying past decisions, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment,” he said.

He also encouraged his daughters to find a passion that sustains them. For Dane, that love was acting, discovered around their age. “My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me,” he noted, adding that it carried him through his darkest periods.

Friendship, too, formed a key pillar of his advice. As his health declined, Dane said his friends “stepped up,” visiting him when he could no longer drive, work out or meet them outside. “Just show up,” he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the concluding moments of the episode, Dane delivered a direct message to his daughters. “Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” adding, “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?” (ANI)

