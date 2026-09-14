‘Exotic Location, Supportive Husband, No Viral Pic’: Taapsee Pannu Shares Hilarious Holiday Hustle

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently took a trip to Saint Anne Island with her husband Mathias Boe for some quality time.

While she was there, Taapsee shared a couple of hilarious moments with her husband on Instagram as the two tried to create a viral picture for social media.

In the post shared by the 'Thaapad' actress on Sunday, she was seen trying to climb a tree to get an aesthetic photo of herself from her holiday diaries. Her husband Mathias was seen helping by trying to lift her from below.

In the various attempts the couple made to get the picture right, they ended up with some funny moments, they are likely to cherish foreover. Taapsee captioned the post, "Exotic location (Check)Supportive husband (Check) Successful viral picture moment (No) (Sic)"

"On the hindsight , could've used AI in the last attempt," she added. (IANS)

Also Read: AR Rahman Backs Kashmir as Bollywood’s Next Major Filming Destination