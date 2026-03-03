Experts share pre- and post-colour skin & hair care tips for Holi

As the festival of Holi is here, dermatologists are urging revellers to take simple but essential precautions to protect their skin and hair from damage caused by harsh colours and prolonged sun exposure.

Holi, the festival of colours, brings joy, sunshine and vibrant celebrations. However, the synthetic pigments, water exposure and direct sunlight can often lead to irritated skin, dryness, rashes and brittle hair. Experts say that a little preparation before stepping out — and gentle care afterwards — can prevent most post-Holi skin and hair troubles

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Akriti Gupta, founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic, and Dr Karuna Malhotra, founder of Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, shared expert-backed advice on pre- and post-Holi care.

Pre-Holi Skin Protection

Since Holi is usually celebrated outdoors, exposure to harsh sunlight combined with chemical colours can damage the skin barrier. Dr Gupta recommends creating a protective layer before playing.

She advises applying a thick moisturiser or coconut oil at least 20–30 minutes before stepping out. This creates a barrier that prevents colours from settling deep into the pores. A broad-spectrum sunscreen is equally important to guard against UV damage.

Special attention should be given to sensitive areas such as the lips, eyelids, ears and around the nails. Applying lip balm and petroleum jelly around the nostrils and cuticles can help prevent staining and irritation. Wearing full-sleeved cotton clothing can further minimise tanning and friction rashes.

Pre-Holi Hair Care

Hair damage is common after Holi as dry powders strip the scalp of natural oils. Dr Malhotra stresses that oiling the hair before celebrations is not just a tradition but a protective step.

Applying coconut or almond oil generously on the scalp and hair length forms a coating that prevents pigments from sticking strongly to the hair shaft. Tying hair in a braid or bun instead of leaving it open can reduce tangling and colour accumulation.

Post-Holi Skincare

After the celebrations, experts caution against aggressive scrubbing and repeated washing. Dr Malhotra explains that harsh soaps and over-cleansing can damage the skin barrier, leading to rashes and pigmentation.

She recommends rinsing first with plain or lukewarm water, followed by a mild cleanser. Hot water should be avoided. After bathing, a soothing moisturiser containing aloe vera or glycerin can help restore hydration. Bleach, facials and active treatments like retinol or exfoliating acids should be avoided for a few days to allow the skin to recover.

Post-Holi Hair Care

For hair, washing once with a mild shampoo is sufficient. If colour remains, it will gradually fade over the next few washes. Excessive shampooing can worsen dryness. Using conditioner and a gentle oil massage the next day can help restore moisture. Heat styling and chemical treatments should be avoided immediately after Holi.

Experts conclude that Holi should leave behind happy memories — not skin and hair damage. With proper preparation and gentle aftercare, revellers can enjoy the festival’s vibrant colours while keeping their skin and hair healthy. (Agencies)

