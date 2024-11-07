Eye-witness in Baba Siddique murder case threatened, says Mumbai Police

One of the key eye-witnesses in the Baba Siddique murder case was threatened by an unknown caller who demanded Rs 5 crore from the person, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the eye-witness received death threats if the Rs 5 crore is not paid. A complaint has been registered against an unknown person at Khar police station in Mumbai.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. He was taken to the city’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing. So far, Mumbai Police has made 15 arrests in connection with the case.

Earlier on November 2 in an exclusive interview with ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government will take strict action against the accused involved in the matter.

Calling the killing of Siddique “unfortunate,” the CM said, “It is the government’s responsibility to maintain the law and order... The incident was very unfortunate... Many of the accused in the incident have been arrested. The government and Home Department will reach the roots of it. Those who are involved will be spared. Strict action will be taken,” CM Shinde said.

Moreover, on October 26, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehended Sujeet Sushil Singh, a resident of Mumbai, wanted in the high profile murder.

“Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautan Sapre-another accused. He also provided logistical assistance,” DGP Punjab police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday in a post on X. He was then handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation. (ANI)

Also Read: Richa, Ali ‘immensely proud’ after ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ gets nominated for Gotham Awards

Also Watch: