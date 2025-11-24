Family Man season 4 confirmed? Here’s what Manoj Bajpayee revealed

Within hours of the release of Family Man Season 3, fans have binged-watched all the episodes. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, the OTT thriller has sparked excitement among fans about its return. And guess what, Season 4 is officially confirmed. The actor has given a big update about the Amazon Prime Video show, and viewers can’t stop talking about it. The discussion about Season 4 began during a Q&A session on X, and Manoj replied to fans who were confused by the Season 3 cliffhanger. When a fan asked, “Bro, I double-checked… even triple-checked. Where is Episode 8 of The Family Man S3?” The actor replied, “Ab sab 4th season mein! Maar kaat khallas!!” This means the next season will answer several major questions of the current one. (Agencies)

