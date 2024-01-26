Fans love chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, say, ‘Fighter is full of patriotism’

As Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘Fighter’ released in theatres on Friday, fans just loved it for the incredible chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, as well as the storyline, which beautifully portrays the essence of patriotism.

It features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

One of the fans expressed her admiration for the film and said, “Hrithik Roshan has done justice to the role. He looks like a real Air Force personnel. And people should watch this film as it is full of patriotism.”

Another fan added, “I love the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. It is killer”. While praising the movie, she was not so happy with the music, “Music is low”.

While the other fan also appreciated the storyline and said, “It will do well at the box office”.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Recently, the trailer of the film was released. The three-minute-nine-second long ‘Fighter’ trailer takes the audience on an epic journey with the elite unit of the Indian Air Force - the Air Dragons. The squad members embark on a mission to safeguard our skies and nation by confronting looming threats. The trailer beautifully encapsulates the camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of these heroes.

With power-packed aerial action sequences, hard-hitting dialogues and strong performances of the star cast the ‘Fighter’ trailer perfectly hits the patriotic nerve. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

In the trailer, Hrithik’s character could be seen fighting with a terrorist and delivering a powerful dialogue, “POK ka matlab hai Pakistan occupied Kashmir, tumne occupy kiya hai...maalik hum hain. Tujh jaise terrorist ki wajah se agar hum badtameezi par utar aaye to tumhara har mohalla IOP ban jayega..India Occupied Pakistan.” The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi’s, Indian fighter planes.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi pan-India film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas. She also has ‘The Intern’ in her kitty. Hrithik, on the other hand, will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

