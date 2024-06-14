Fan's murder: Actors Darshan, Pavithra not cooperating, hiding facts

The Karnataka Police are investigating the murder of 33-year-old Renukaprasad allegedly by Kannada superstar Darshan, his ‘second wife’ Pavithra Gowda and others who have told the court that Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were not cooperating with the investigation, sources said on Wednesday. The remand application was submitted before the court on Tuesday. The remand application also mentions that Darshan and Pavithra were also hiding the facts. Considering the petition, the court had sent the accused to a six-day custody to the police.

Meanwhile, the investigation has revealed the involvement of 17 persons in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Among the 17, four persons are absconding according to the police and a hunt has been launched against them.

The accused are identified as Jagadish aka Jagga, Anu, Ravi and Raju. The police have named 33-year-old Pavithra Gowda as the main accused and 47-year-old actor Darshan alias D Boss as the second accused.

The other accused is Puttaswamy aka Pavan. K (29), Raghavendra (43), Nandeesha (28), Vinay (38), Nagaraju (41), Lakshmana (54), Deepak (39), Pradoosh (40), Karthik alias Kappe (27), Keshavamurthy (27) and Nikhil Nayak (21).

The remand application submitted to the court by the police states that the case has been registered against the accused under the IPC Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information to screen offender), sources said.

The accused Raghavendra, Karthik, Nikhil Nayak and Keshavamurty had surrendered before the police on June 10 at 7 p.m. and claimed that they had killed Renukaswamy and disposed of the body near a gutter. (IANS)

