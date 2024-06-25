Fans React to Shocking Twists and Heartbreaking Death in Latest 'House of the Dragon S2' Episode 2

Fans were awaiting bloody consequences in the aftermath of Prince Jaehaerys’ beheading in his bed and episode two brought exactly that. Anger and grief took over the two sides with Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) wasting no time to declare war. Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) is seen grieving and feeling guilty as others around her enter a frenzy. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), on the other hand, is finding it hard to believe that her own kin would go behind her back to order the killing of an innocent child. She is seen having a furious exchange with Daemon (Matt Smith) and coming to the realisation that she is on her own in this battle.

Next, we see Arryk heading to Dragonstone to kill Rhaenyra while the king orders the killing of all the ratcatchers, and hangs their body for public display.

After several twists and turns, we see the devastating death of a beloved supporting character – Ser Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor).

Fans of House of the Dragon are all praise for the new episode. A fan commented, “Best scene of the entire series so far. MY GOD,” while referring to Arryk’s death scene. Another comment read, “This was worse than Blood and Cheese for me.” “I can’t believe my eyes, what a brilliant episode,” said another fan. Meanwhile, several netizens expressed anger over Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)’s actions. One wrote, “Ser Criston is literally the Joffrey of House of the Dragon.” Another commented, “Ser Criston Cole what a loser you are.” “I cannot wait until Ser Criston Cole dies in House of the Dragon. The way I despise his character,” read a third comment. New episodes of “House of the Dragon Season 2” premieres every Monday morning on JioCinema. (Agencies)

