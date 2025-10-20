Fans share mixed reaction to Travis Scott’s concert in Delhi

Empty seats, dull crowds

American rapper Travis Scott made his much-awaited India debut on Saturday, Oct 18, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi with CIRCUS MAXIMUS. However, his concert, one of the biggest of the year, didn't quite live up to fan expectations. Several videos from the concert went viral, with fans sharing their disappointment, saying it was dull. Despite being a sold-out event, videos showed empty seats and a lack of audience enthusiasm.

Several videos from the concert have gone viral, with fans sharing their views on Scott's concert, saying it was nothing but dull.

Although the concert was sold out, the reality seemed to be different. Some attendees expressed frustration over long delays and an over four-hour wait. One fan pointed out the inactive crowd with a half-empty arena, saying, "Trust me he's not coming back ever againd dead crowd.''

Another video showed a girl dancing, highlighting that the crowd nearby remained inactive and lacked enthusiasm.

Sharing the clip, the fan said that the crowd and the concert were dead. (Agencies)

