Fans troll Mukesh Khanna as he announces his return as Shaktimaan

Netizens think Mukesh Khanna, the actor who became famous as the OG Indian superhero Shaktimaan has become “delusional”. Mukesh Khanna spoke to news agency ANI and confirmed that he is set to bring back the superhero show Shaktimaan for the newer audience that hasn’t seen the show.

Shaktimaan was once a show that ruled Indian television with its novel idea, a story of a man who lived a dual life – one of a boring regular guy and one who had superpowers to fight evil and save mankind. Now the Shaktimaan hero is 66 years old and him deciding to return as the macho superhero seems like a plot expected to bomb.

Mukesh announced to ANI, “This is a costume within me…I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me…I did well in Shatimaan because it came from within me…Acting is all about confidence. I forget about the camera when I am shooting…I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again.”

“I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today’s generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath…” Khanna added.

As the news made it online, netizens couldn’t stop trolling him with many calling out his self-obsession. One user wrote, “Imagine after few bouts of fight, shaktiman being admitted to Max Hospital.” Another wrote, “Don’t ruin Shaktiman pls, don’t do it.”

“Dude is stuck in the past. Someone should speak sense to him,” wrote a social media user.

It even led to threads on Reddit with many joining in to call Mukesh “delusional”. One Reddit user wrote, “This guy has lost it!!!! Shaktimaan was a fond memory for many of us, now it is on track to turn into a nightmare!”

Some advised him to move on and wrote, “He could have done a cameo or someone who advised the new Shaktiman time to time so that his ego can be satisfied too.” (Agencies)

