Fantasy apps suspend money games after government passes Online Gaming Bill

India’s leading real money gaming (RMG) companies, including Dream Sports, Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Zupee, have started suspending games involving real money on their platforms, after the government passed the ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025’.

The bill banned all online money games, where players stake money with the expectation of financial returns, regardless of whether they are skill-based or chance-based.

Further it granted authorities the power to search any premise and arrest without a warrant any person under suspicion of violation.

Dream Sports has suspended all ‘Pay to Play’ contests on Dream Picks, its new fantasy sports app and also its casual RMG app, Dream Play. The fantasy sports major launched both apps in recent months.

“In view of the recent development pertaining to “The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025”, we are pausing all ‘Pay to Play’ Fantasy Sports contests on our platform. Your account balance is safe and available for you to withdraw from the Dream11 app,” according to a notice on the app.

Zupee, another RMG platform focused on board games, announced that that it has suspended all “paid games” on the platform but “remains fully operational”.

A Zupee spokesperson said, “Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users for free.”

Other RMG platforms like Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Gameskraft have also suspended money-related gaming offerings on its platform, and assured customers that they can withdraw their balances seamlessly.

The government footed the bill citing the rise of online money gaming, which has led to addiction, financial loss, and crime. The bill proposed 3 years of imprisonment and Rs 1 crore in fines for those found offering, helping, abetting, inciting, or indulging in RMG. Further the bill proposed 2 years in prison or a Rs 50 lakh fine for advertising, promoting or sponsoring such games. (IANS)

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Online Gaming Bill 2025

Also watch: