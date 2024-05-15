‘Fillers should be a luxury not necessity like your daily protein intake’: Nia Sharma

Television actress Nia Sharma has talked about embracing ageing and shared that fillers are not a necessity. Nia took to her Instagram stories and shared a post featuring Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

The actress shared the post with the caption: “Why are we still shocked when celebrities don’t photoshop their wrinkles, and aren’t ashamed to show signs of ageing?” Nia shared her two cents about embracing age: “Because they own it.”

“Fillers should be a luxury not a necessity like your daily protein intake...You’re gorgeous regardless,” she added.

On the work front, Nia will play a negative character in the upcoming supernatural show ‘Suhaagan Chudail’. The cast also includes names such as Zayn Ibad Khan, Sachin Khurana, Subhalaxmi Das, and Araddhana Sharma, among others. (IANS)

Also Read: Study finds Artificial Intelligence chatbots feed our own bias back to us

Also Watch: