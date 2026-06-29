Filmmaker Christopher Nolan says, ‘playing it safe is Hollywood’s biggest mistake’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has called on Hollywood studios to embrace greater creative risks in mainstream filmmaking, arguing that audiences are eager for original ideas rather than safe, formula-driven blockbusters.

Nolan said the film industry often underestimates viewers by avoiding bold storytelling, according to a Deadline report, which cited his interview with The New York Times.

“If you’re really interested in movies and the history of movies, the one thing you see absolutely is that you have to take risks to succeed. The biggest risk of all is to play it safe,” Nolan said, adding, “That’s what, consistently in mainstream movies, doesn’t work. The audience is looking for something new,” he said in the interview, as per Deadline.

The Oscar-winning director reflected on the early days of his career while discussing his 2000 breakthrough film ‘Memento.’ Nolan recalled pitching the screenplay to his wife and producer Emma Thomas, who appreciated the script but was concerned about its unconventional structure.

“She responded well with the script,” Nolan said, but “felt it was taking a lot of risk” to tell the story in reverse chronological order.

Nolan said he remained confident that the film’s distinctive narrative would ultimately become its biggest strength.

“I was able to say to her ‘No, I can do this.’ There are a lot of filmmakers who can do it in a more straightforward way. Actually having something new to bring to the table mitigates the risk, it gives you a way to distinguish yourself,” he said during the interview.

The director also revealed that ‘Memento’ initially struggled to find support from distributors, validating some of the concerns raised during its early development.

“Then we tried to sell it to people who didn’t get it, so she was completely right,” Nolan said, adding, “But eventually it got to an audience and the audience appreciated that. The risk is the intermediaries, the financiers, the studio. If you can get to the audience, I mean, I’m not making any predictions for [‘The Odyssey’], but in the past we’ve been well rewarded for having faith in the audience,” as quoted by Deadline.

Nolan added that his upcoming film, ‘The Odyssey’, also takes significant creative risks, expressing hope that audiences will respond positively, just as they did with ‘Memento.’ (ANI)

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